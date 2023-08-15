Building Meaningful Connections: The Future of the Brand-Influencer Deal

There is an ever-evolving relationship between brands and influencers. That can be owed to the rise of micro-influencers and the prioritization of authenticity and transparency, as brands and influencers strive to connect with their audiences on a deeper level.

In this panel discussion, which took place at Glossy’s first Beauty Pop event in July, Sala co-founder Shanina Shaik, Too Faced Cosmetics svp of global marketing Somer Tejwani, and Beaubble co-founder and CEO Jun Young “Jordan” Lim discuss the future of the brand-influencer deal and the ways both parties can work together to build meaningful relationships with customers, followers and community members.