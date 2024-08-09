search
Glossy Logo
Subscribe
search
Subscribe
The Glossy Week in Review

Week in Review: The Copenhagen shows, Ralph Lauren’s earnings and back-to-school’s standout strategies

By Jill Manoff
Aug 9, 2024

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, fashion reporter Zofia Zwieglinska and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, they recap the Copenhagen Fashion Week highlights, discuss why Ralph Lauren is proving an exception to luxury’s slump and break down the brand strategies that won the back-to-school shopping season.

Subscribe: Apple PodcastsStitcherGoogle PlaySpotify

Related reads
Latest Stories