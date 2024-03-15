Week in Review: Talking fashion’s consolidation, the TikTok ban and Kate Middleton, with WSJ’s Sarah Ball

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On this week’s Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and special guest co-host Sarah Ball, editor-in-chief of Wall Street Journal Magazine, break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

They discuss the consolidation in fashion, including the potential acquisitions by Tapestry of Capri Holdings and by LVMH of Paris Match. Later, they talk about the TikTok ban and what it means for the social media landscape, and discuss a few moments in celebrity culture like the Oscars and Kate Middleton.