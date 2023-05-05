Week in Review: Talking dupes, Crocs and Met Gala fashion with StockX CMO Deena Bahri

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi breaks down three of the biggest fashion news stories of the week. On this episode, he’s joined by special guest co-host Deena Bahri, chief marketing officer of StockX.

Bahri brings her industry expertise to a discussion about Crocs’ use of smart collaborations to grow beyond being the quintessential ugly footwear brand. She and Parisi also dive deep on Met Gala fashion and the factors that are driving the rise of dupe culture.