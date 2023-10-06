Week in Review: Sephoria’s cancelation, fashion’s IPO wave, Coach’s Amazon launch

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

In this week’s episode, we discuss Sephora’s decision to cancel the first day of its annual Sephoria event due to inclement weather and the reaction from its fans. We also talk about the wave of brands going public in the next year, including Birkenstock and Vuori, and the debut of Coach on Amazon.