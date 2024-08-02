Week in Review: Results from Adidas, Prada, Armani and Hugo Boss show the state of fashion’s finances

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we take a look at the recent earnings reports from brands including Prada, Adidas, Armani and Hugo Boss to break down what’s happening in fashion financially. Some standouts include Miu Miu’s amazing growth, inflation’s pressure on luxury shoppers and Adidas’s recovery from the Yeezy debacle.