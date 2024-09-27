Week in Review: Paris Fashion Week, Telfar embraces leather, Stitch Fix’s future

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about Paris Fashion Week, particularly the contrasting shows from Dior and Saint Laurent. We also discuss Telfar’s decision to go upmarket with a higher price point, real leather and a wholesale collaboration. Finally, we explore Stitch Fix’s ailing finances and the future of styling service-based businesses.