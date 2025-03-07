Week in Review: Paris Fashion Week, Adidas’s comeback and tariff chaos

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about Paris Fashion Week and the lack of political statements made on the runways, as well as Adidas’s surprisingly good financial performance and the chaos of the Trump tariffs.