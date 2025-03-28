Week in Review: Nike’s strategy shift, US recession signs and the deterrence of international travel to the US

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

This week, we talk about changes at Nike, where the sportswear giant is reducing its reliance on products like the Dunk and trying to reclaim some of its lost market share. Later, we discuss the many indicators that the U.S. is headed toward a recession, as well as the impacts that the Trump administration’s aggressive deterrence of immigration and travel to the U.S. will have on the fashion industry.