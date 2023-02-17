Week in Review: New York Fashion Week edition

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

On this week’s episode, we discuss New York Fashion Week, including the possibility of spectacle overshadowing the clothes, and the impactful moments and looks from the week. Also in the show: a discussion of Pharrell Williams taking over as men’s creative director at Louis Vuitton.