Week in Review: Milan Fashion Week edition

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This episode is all about Milan Fashion Week. Following our previous episodes on New York Fashion Week and London Fashion Week, we talk about all the news from Milan, including the launch of Matthieu Blazy’s latest collection for Bottega Veneta, the lack of diversity in the Italian fashion industry and the ongoing influence of classic British style in Italy.