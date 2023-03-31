Week in Review: Metaverse Fashion Week, Lululemon’s earnings and THR’s 25 Most Powerful Stylists

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, editor-in-chief Jill Manoff and international fashion reporter Zofia Zwiegkinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we discuss Decentraland’s second annual Metaverse Fashion Week, including how Tommy Hilfiger, Coach and Adidas showed up. Plus, a look at what’s behind Lululemon’s annual earnings, which beat analysts’ expectations. And, The Hollywood Reporter honors the year’s 25 Most Powerful Stylists, including the brains behind Anne Hathaway’s recent glow-up.