On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

On this week’s episode, executive reshuffling at LVMH shows how the company continues to dominate global luxury, Stella McCartney reveals losses in 2021, and Uniqlo is raising the wages of its Japan-based workers by as much as 40%.