Week in Review: Luxury’s bumpy ride, Steve Madden’s latest acquisition and beauty’s Prop 65 problem

By Danny Parisi
Oct 27, 2023  •  1 min read

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff are joined by Glossy’s new West Coast Correspondent, Lexy Lebsack, and break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

On this week’s episode, we discuss how luxury brands are dealing with the many factors slowing their growth, why Steve Madden acquired the apparel brand Almost Famous and how beauty brands are dealing with Prop 65 lawsuits.

