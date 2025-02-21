Week in Review: London Fashion Week preview, Forever 21 bankruptcy, EU waste legislation

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

This week, Zofia provides a preview of London Fashion Week, including last-minute changes to the schedule. Later, the hosts discuss Forever 21 circling its second bankruptcy in only a few years and the new EU legislation set to make companies responsible for where their products end up after they’re sold.