The Glossy Week in Review

Week in Review: Jonathan Anderson leaves Loewe, Michael Kors sells on Amazon and buy-now, pay-later platforms gain traction

By Danny Parisi
Mar 21, 2025

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we discuss Jonathan Anderson leaving Loewe and his long tenure at the brand, Michael Kors selling on Amazon, and the implications of buy-now, pay-later services like Klarna, which is going public soon.

