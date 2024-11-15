Week in Review: The scoop on Amazon’s ultra-low-price Temu competitor

This is an episode of the Glossy Week in Review, a weekly show on the impact of technology on the fashion and luxury industries. More from the series →

On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international reporter Zofia Zwieglinska break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about the launch of Amazon Haul, which aims to compete with ultra-low-cost marketplaces like Temu. Later, we talk about movement in the sportswear industry and the growth of active brands like On Running, Hoka and Vuori. Finally, we discuss the Klarna IPO and the continued growth of buy-now, pay-later apps.