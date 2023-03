On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we discuss new AI tools like ChatGPT and StableDiffusion and how they may (or may not) have an effect on the fashion business. Later, we talk Jeremy Scott’s departure from Moschino and Telfar’s innovative new pricing model.