The secret to a successful pop-up event with 3 industry leaders, plus news

This is an episode of the Glossy Beauty Podcast, which features candid conversations about how today's trends are shaping the future of the beauty and wellness industries.

What makes a pop-up shop or experiential event successful today?

To find out, Glossy is joined by three powerhouse executives in today’s roundtable episode: Jacquelin Barrett, Patrick Ta Beauty svp of marketing; Matte Projects president Neda Whitney; and Michelle Lee, chief brand officer at Front Row Group, fractional CMO of Landing International and former editor-in-chief of Allure magazine.

“There’s definitely been a big boom in pop-ups post-Covid, but I think it’s also part of this effect of beauty being more and more about community and connection,” said Lee. “[Because we live] in a digital world, there are a lot of times where it’s really hard to experience a brand as a lifestyle, and so pop-ups are this way that you can really live this physical embodiment of a brand.”

In this new roundtable format, our experts share anecdotes from past pop-ups, some of which garnered mile-long lines, and advice on navigating the increasingly popular marketing endeavor, whether it’s a one-day gifting event or a million-dollar-plus investment.

We also talk about creating a successful big-picture strategy, including how to find your “why” and how to hone “the ask” you’re making of your guests. Our experts also share insights into the nitty-gritty, like how to handle data collection, deciding whether or not to sell product during the event, how to manage invite lists and timelines, and which trends will help boost the activation’s results. We also break down pricing expectations, the value in personalization, the ways to leverage a celebrity guest and so much more.

But first, host Lexy Lebsack is joined by reporter Melissa Daniels from Glossy’s sister publication Modern Retail and co-host of the Modern Retail Podcast, to walk through this week’s biggest beauty news stories.

This includes a brief analysis of E.l.f. Beauty’s response to consumer outcry over casting controversial comedian Matt Rife in its latest campaign, a topic Lebsack and Glossy reporter Emily Jensen discussed in last week’s episode.

Next, Lebsack and Daniels discuss the likely voluntary recall of mousse sunscreens, which includes offerings from Vacation and Supergoop sold through Sephora, Target, Nordstrom and more retailers. Its part of the FDA’s crackdown on the unapproved sunscreen format.

Finally, the two hosts break down the announcement that Target and Ulta Beauty will dissolve their shop-in-shop partnership, which was launched in 2021 but has been far less successful than similar partnerships between Sephora and Kohl’s.

On looking beyond L.A. and NYC

Barrett: “Most brands [focus on] L.A. and New York, and maybe Miami gets in the mix, but we also think a lot about that second-tier city strategy. [We think,] ‘What are those cities where there are not 15 competing activities at any given time’? Because those consumers deserve a branded experience, too. How does your brand story play into that? Is there a connection to that city in some way? Are we already in one place, and can we pop to another? I think there are so many places that can feel left out. [For example,] there are so many incredible places in Texas, and so thinking about the big markets [is important], but … you will probably get even more engagement and even more attendance [in a city beyond L.A. and NYC], because you’re not competing with not only beauty events but also 1,000 other activities that people in these larger markets can enjoy.”

On pop-up pricing

Whitney: “It really depends on the brand. We are seeing pop-ups start at around $250,000 for the type of pop-up that a brand is going to want to do that’s going to make an actual impact in a New York, L.A., Miami or Dallas type of location. That’s what you’re looking at for something that is going to really cut through the clutter.”

On finding your “why”



Lee: “It all comes down to the brand and making sure that the guest is having a really great time. I think it’s so important for brands to understand who they’re partnering with, to help them build everything, and that the person is really starting from ‘the why’ and from the emotion of everything, whether you are a super luxury skin-care brand and it’s all about living in the luxury or you’re a fun young brand that’s all about having fun. I think sometimes brands get a little bit caught up in the tactics of things, as opposed to the real, ‘Why am I actually doing this?’”