Glossy Podcast: Tariffs, TikTok and CaaStle fraud; and Printemps CEO Jean-Marc Bellaiche on the new NYC store

On this week’s episode of the Glossy Podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international correspondent Zofia Zwieglinska discuss the biggest news of the week: tariffs. The turmoil caused by the Trump administration’s new tariff plans has already upended the industry. Later, we talk about the looming deadline for TikTok’s potential sale to a U.S. entity to avoid a ban and allegations that the founder of fashion rental platform Caastle defrauded investors.
Later in the episode, editor-in-chief Jill Manoff talks with Jean-Marc Bellaiche, the CEO of French high-end department store chain Printemps. They discuss the company’s newest store opened in New York City, the state of the department store globally and the playbook for international brands looking to expand into the U.S.