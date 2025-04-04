Glossy Podcast: Tariffs, TikTok and CaaStle fraud; and Printemps CEO Jean-Marc Bellaiche on the new NYC store

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts • Spotify

On this week’s episode of the Glossy Podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and international correspondent Zofia Zwieglinska discuss the biggest news of the week: tariffs. The turmoil caused by the Trump administration’s new tariff plans has already upended the industry. Later, we talk about the looming deadline for TikTok’s potential sale to a U.S. entity to avoid a ban and allegations that the founder of fashion rental platform Caastle defrauded investors.