Black Girl Sunscreen founder Shontay Lundy: ‘The retail landscape is not what it used to be’

Shontay Lundy is on a mission to disrupt the sun-care space.

She is the founder of Black Girl Sunscreen, a sunscreen brand she launched in 2016 as an alternative to the many sunscreen formulas that leave a white cast on skin, a problem that’s particularly noticeable on medium and dark complexions. The line was an instant hit and she quickly gained wide distribution at Target, CVS, Ulta Beauty, Walgreens, and Walmart, among other retailers. The brand also sells direct-to-consumer and on Amazon.

In 2019, Lundy launched a children’s line called BGS Kids, which features its own branding and social marketing channels, and just this month, a men’s line called BGS Mens. The latter also has its own branding, to match the matte finish and more masculine scent.

All of the brands’ products range in price from $10-$23 and are formulated to melt seamlessly into all complexions, whether the formula uses a chemical, mineral or hybrid UV filter. They also feature hydrating ingredients like jojoba oil and shea butter, which deliver a dewy, hydrated finish in some formulas.

But beyond products, Lundy is on a mission to educate Black consumers about the value of sunscreen, in hopes of debunking the myth that people with dark complexions don’t need sunscreen. As we know, the deadliest form of skin cancer, called melanoma, impacts people of all skin tones and ethnic backgrounds.

Lundy spoke about managing the line’s omnichannel distribution on the Glossy Beauty Podcast. She shares that being in the biggest retailers in the country comes with its own unique set of difficulties. What’s more, Black Girl Sunscreen’s success means that resources must be allocated for battling counterfeiters on marketplace sites. She also discusses the brand’s robust out-of-home marketing strategy, which includes billboards celebrating its many campaigns.

Below are highlights from the episode, which have been lightly edited for clarity.

On millennial parents as the best influencers of the next generation

“The Black Girl Sunscreen customer is truly the influencer for the child, because they’re seeing what mom buys. They want what mom buys, and mom or dad could easily say, “There’s a kid version for you!’ That’s what we’re seeing now: Millennials are the largest generation right now. We’ve just surpassed boomers and have the largest buying capacity. If you think about who’s coming up and buying skin care, it’s the children of the older millennials. We serve as an influencer, whether it’s to our nieces, our nephews or our kids. This is very forward-thinking, I wasn’t able to think that way [early on]. But we are like, ‘Hey, mom — Black Birl Sunscreen. [For] their child, BGS Kids.”



On the challenges of retail

“We know that the retail landscape is not what it used to be. In 2019, when we got into our first big box retailer, it was a huge deal. What that meant for us was validation that we are not this mom-and-pop brand that is operating in our kitchen or garage or whatever little space you want to downplay the business to. It was, ‘Hey, these retailers are getting behind you and saying this product is good enough for the masses.’ [So it was a] big deal. …

“Even today, if the team is at an activation, all they have to say is, ‘Oh, we’re [sold] in this store’ or ‘We’re in that store.’ And then people say, ‘Oh, really!?’ It’s like they’re shocked. And [I wonder], why does this change the conversation? But it really does change the conversation. … There’s that level of prestige to it, right? Like, if you’ve made it into a retailer, then you’ve done something right.

“Now it’s actually more important to stay on the shelf than it is to make it into the retailer, so how do you sell through the product? My advice there is [you don’t just sell it] through the retailer, but [you also have to promote it on a] platform where you’re building community. [It’s also important to] build a product that the consumer trusts and loves and that they’re willing to tell their close loved ones about. If you don’t have that, you won’t have the velocity [to survive in retail].”