On the Glossy Week in Review podcast, senior fashion reporter Danny Parisi and editor-in-chief Jill Manoff break down some of the biggest fashion news of the week.

This week, we talk about the ongoing dominance of Abercrombie & Fitch and the continued drama between Boohoo and its minority owner Frasers Group. Later, we talk about the lawsuit between two influencers that raises some fascinating questions about the lawlessness of the creator economy.