Weekend Briefing: The fruits of cost-cutting

— Danny Parisi, sr. fashion reporter

The last year has seen brands taking on a maniacal focus on profitability and cutting costs. Every brand under pressure from reduced consumer spending is looking for ways to spend less in order to improve their margins.

These tactics have run the gamut from removing unprofitable categories to, unfortunately, trimming down their workforces. Now, a year into the inflation-driven changes made across the fashion and beauty industry, we’re seeing the fruits of those cost-cutting efforts.

ASOS, for example, enacted multiple cost cuts in October, including reducing inventory by 15% on its way to its goal of 20%. On Thursday this week, the brand announced that these efforts had begun to pay off, with core earnings rising by $25 million in the last three months.

More cost cutting strategies are coming from a number of other brands. The retail company Frasers Group is planning on cutting 200 jobs, around 20% of its workforce, to reduce costs this quarter. Meanwhile, Superdry is planning on outsourcing its struggling e-commerce business to Shopify to cut costs.

Last month, German online fashion retailer Zalando announced that it was within striking distance of profitability, after reducing its losses from $19 million to under $1 million in the last quarter thanks to aggressive cost-cutting.

We’ve been covering the push toward profitability and reining in the amount of spending brands are doing on things like customer acquisition and marketing for months now. My prediction is that in the next three months or so we’ll start to see which brands were able to cut costs in a way that helped the bottom line and which ones haven’t.

Google targeted by competition commission in the EU

In a press conference on Wednesday, the European Union’s competition commissioner accused Google of playing an anticompetitive role in the digital ad business in Europe. The commission had been investigating Google for using its role as a dominant force in digital advertising to squeeze out the competition in favor of its own advertising service over others.

The commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, said that simply asking Google to alter its practices likely wouldn’t be enough to satisfy the commission, opening up the possibility of requiring Google to divest from its digital ad infrastructure in Europe.

Seeing this news reminded me of a conversation I had with Lush Cosmetics’ brand director Annabelle Baker. Lush has been one of the most vocal brands against the monopolistic dominance that big tech platforms like Google and Meta have over the digital ad business. At the time I spoke to her, she explained more about the brand’s philosophy of pulling away from social platforms like Instagram and digital ad marketplaces like Google. During over conversation, I wondered if other brands might follow suit and look for ways to divest from tech. Google facing increased regulatory scrutiny may accelerate that trend, particularly among European brands.

Valentino returns to separate shows for men’s and women’s fashion

After several years of coed shows, Valentino appears to be splitting its runway shows up between men’s and women’s fashion once more. This week, the brand showed at Milan Men’s fashion week on Friday with a whole show dedicated to menswear after three years of combining men’s and women’s.

The show was also a return to Milan after the brand had shown a preference for Paris for its women’s shows.

Despite moving back to a gendered runway lineup, Valentino is still following the trend of blurring the lines between men’s and women’s fashion. The show was full of traditionally feminine silhouettes and fabrics, as well as jewelry like earrings and accessories like handbags. I’m curious to see if this September’s fashion shows will bring us a return to separate shows for men’s and women’s or more of an embrace of the coed runway philosophy.