Weekend Briefing: Results from Prime Day 2024 show a greater desire for discounts

Amazon’s annual Prime Day, an increasingly lucrative shopping event, came and went this past week to the tune of more than $14 billion globally and more items sold than ever before. The resulting data offers insight into which fashion categories are currently drawing the most demand.

In the U.S., Prime Day sales were up 8% year-over-year on the second day of the event. But what’s more notable was the 14% increase in discount rates, averaging 24% off. At the same time, there was a 14% increase in products’ average selling price. Apparel was among the highest discounted category, at an average of 27%.