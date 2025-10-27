Video: How AI is redefining brands’ approach to creativity and customer connection

Glossy, Digiday and Modern Retail’s AI Marketing Strategies event, held on Wednesday, convened marketing leaders, who discussed how they’re using AI in meaningful ways. Speakers explored how large‐language models, predictive analytics and automation are enabling them to do more with less, whether that’s accelerating creative production, enabling deeper personalization or surfacing previously hidden customer insights.
The speakers answered: how marketers can build “agentic” ecosystems where AI acts proactively, how to balance efficiency with brand stewardship, and where the risks of AI still outweigh the rewards.
One of the standout conversations was with David Baker, chief digital officer at Beekman 1802, who illustrated how his team has used AI to turn raw CRM and commerce data into rich consumer personas, which were then converted into campaign playbooks.
“We were able to throw all of our data at a large language model and really understand deeply who this consumer is,” he said. With those insights in hand, his team asked: “Who are we talking to? What motivates them? What hook will move them?” From there, the AI helped generate themes, hooks and even calls‐to‐action, freeing the human team from the blank-page problem so they could focus on curation and strategy. The wider lesson for the audience: AI isn’t a magic wand, but rather a multiplier for teams that already know their brand and their consumer.
Watch the full event below.