Revolve launches Bellemint fashion game in the US

On Tuesday, in the U.S., Revolve Group launched Bellemint, a mobile app-based fashion styling game developed with Muus Collective. Targeting a young, tech-savvy demographic, Bellemint lets users, or “stylists,” create digital looks and shop their physical counterparts on Revolve’s connected e-commerce site.

“Studies have shown that Gen Z spends more time playing games than they do on social media, so it’s a logical next space to build a Revolve presence,” said Mike Karanikolas, CEO at Revolve. “Bellemint aligns with our strategy by meeting consumers where they already are: on mobile devices and within gaming environments.”

“We’re at a stage where gaming can truly elevate the fashion experience,” said Amber Bezahler, co-founder and co-CEO of Muus Collective. “The shift from styling looks in-game to shopping those looks directly brings brands closer to consumers in ways that traditional e-commerce can’t match.”

The app is available in the App Store for iOS and Android and will be promoted on Revolve’s website and social media channels. Tests with consumers in Australia, Canada and New Zealand showed that thousands of players in each region played for an average of 30 minutes per day over two to three sessions, Bezahler said. Ninety-one percent of users were female and 70% were 18-34 years old.

According to Sarah Fuchs, co-founder, co-CEO, and chair of Muus Collective, “We’re merging interactive tech with fashion in a way that feels native to [young shoppers’] digital habits.”

“Our [Bellemint] strategy focuses on continuously introducing new features, content, and challenges alongside a steady flow of fresh product offerings from Revolve,” said Karanikolas. “By keeping the gameplay dynamic and aligned with our latest collections, we aim to sustain excitement and build a community of users who return for both the experience and the evolving product offering.”

In early 2025, Bellemint will be integrated with Revolve’s loyalty program, allowing members to earn rewards by playing the game. Features like in-app rewards and double loyalty points for the first three months will give users a reason to keep coming back, Fuchs said.

“We want users to feel like they’re part of something beyond shopping,” she said. “This is about building a community of style lovers who connect over shared experiences and rewards.”

The game is built on a dual monetization model, offering a free-to-play experience plus in-app purchases and advertising options.

Announced by Revolve Group in 2022, Bellemint’s initial focus was bridging fashion with web3 elements like digital twins. The final product, however, also includes loyalty perks, real-world discounts and a “Shop IRL” feature. “This evolution is about listening to our users,” Bezahler said. “We’re evolving to meet them in ways that feel natural yet exciting.”

Revolve’s partnership with Muus is a multi-year commitment. “We’re continuously developing Bellemint with both companies actively engaged,” Bezahler said. The goal is to launch globally by 2025 and to establish Revolve Group as a leader in e-commerce-integrated gaming, alongside other fashion games like Drest that have a monopoly in the market through brand partnerships.

In the past two years, brands including Burberry, Gucci and Ralph Lauren have engaged with gaming by launching their own branded experiences within established platforms like Roblox, Decentraland and Fortnite, blending fashion with virtual interactivity to reach younger audiences. However, brand-owned experiences have been few and far between.

“Gaming allows brands to connect with customers beyond the transactional,” said Bezahler. “We’re building a community where style and play coexist, shaping a new way for users to interact with fashion in real-time.”

On August 8, Revolve Group reported its second-quarter financial results, with net sales reaching $282.5 million, up 3% year-over-year. Diluted earnings per share rose significantly to 21 cents, marking a 110% increase. The quarter’s gross profit totaled $152.6 million, also up 3%, with a gross margin of 54%, reflecting an increase of 7 basis points. Revolve Group is set to announce its third-quarter results on November 5.