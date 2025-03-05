Revolve announces global expansion of its shoppable gaming app

Revolve’s fashion styling game, Bellemint, is now available worldwide, the company announced on March 5. The game, which was created by fashion game development company Muus Collective, launched in the U.S. in October. It’s now being offered globally through Google Play and Apple app stores.

“Bellemint allows us to use a new marketing channel to drive strong customer engagement and purchase intent with new and existing customers,” said Mike Karanikolas, co-founder and co-CEO of Revolve Group Inc. “As we continue to push the boundaries of fashion and technology, this opens the door for future digital-first initiatives and deeper social commerce integrations.”

“Studies have shown that Gen Z spends more time playing games than they do on social media,” said Sarah Fuchs, co-founder, co-CEO and chair of Muus Collective. “So it’s a logical next space to build a Revolve presence.”

Bellemint allows players, referred to as “stylists,” to curate digital outfits using real-world items from Revolve’s assortment. In addition, users can participate in challenges, shop the looks, and earn rewards that translate into real-world discounts and loyalty perks. The game, which is free to download, is being promoted on Revolve’s website and social channels.

According to Fuchs, players spend 30 minutes a day on the game, on average, and some have logged in every single day for over 200 days. Ninety-seven percent of Bellemint’s user base is female, and the majority of them are between the ages of 18-34, which aligns with Revolve’s core demographic. The company declined to share user numbers.

Since its launch, Bellemint players have styled over 1.6 million looks. And the average order value for purchases made through the app has been $252.

U.S. players can link their Revolve Loyalty accounts to the game, earning double points on purchases for the first three months and unlocking a 20% discount upon reaching level six.

The game is proving to be an effective marketing tool for brands selling at Revolve. “Brands are looking at the number of times their pieces are styled in-game, how many players click through to the site and what purchases are being made,” said Amber Bezahler, co-founder, co-CEO and chair of Muus Collective.

Lovers + Friends, one of Revolve’s in-house brands, is the most-shopped label in Bellemint, and dresses are the most popular category, followed by tops, skirts and pants.

Bellemint has an ambitious roadmap for 2025. More fashion and beauty partners are set to come on board, and the app will feature collaborations spanning luxury, streetwear and emerging designer labels. Muus Collective selects the Revolve products to include, based on those best suited interactive styling, digital engagement,and potential in-game shopping conversions. Brands that do not sell at Revolve pay to be on the platform.

Entertainment partnerships and educational initiatives are also on the horizon — they’ll support emerging designers and bring more interactive storytelling into the platform. The Bellemint team is also focused on expanding its use of predictive analytics, using in-game engagement data to forecast consumer demand and help brands optimize inventory decisions before production.

Bellemint is currently entering its next fundraising round, with funding commitments already secured to support ongoing development. “We have a very long roadmap of exciting features planned for at least the next 18-24 months,” said Bezahler. “This next phase of funding will allow us to continue scaling the game, evolving the player experience and deepening our partnerships with fashion brands.” The company received $5 million in seed funding in 2022.

“Eighty percent of Gen Z and millennials play mobile games, and 82% have made in-game purchases,” Fuchs said, quoting data from data analytics company Newzoo and Comscore’s 2024 State of Gaming Report. “Brands are finally starting to wake up to the fact that this is where Gen Z lives.”

In February, to keep engagement high, Bellemint introduced the Style Pass, a feature that lets players earn exclusive in-game rewards. “It’s about keeping players excited and giving them a reason to come back,” Bezahler said. The Style Pass is a paid add-on to the game, with $7.99 and $12.99 tiers available.

Bellemint isn’t the only player in the space. Competitors like 6-year-old Drest offer a similar styling-game-meets-retail model. Drest partners with brands like Gucci and Prada, and focuses on gamification and virtual try-ons. Bellemint is comparatively more integrated with commerce, driving direct sales and loyalty engagement through Revolve. Other competitors include Covet Fashion, founded in 2013, which skews toward fantasy styling rather than real-world shopping integrations.