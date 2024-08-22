Research Briefing: Michelle Obama’s DNC power suit spurs Google search frenzy

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we dig into how luxury fashion brand Monse is capitalizing on the buzz created by Michelle Obama’s clothing choice at her Democratic National Convention speech Tuesday night.

Interested in sharing your perspectives on the future of fashion, luxury and beauty?

Apply to join the Glossy research panel.

Monse power suit Michelle Obama wore at DNC boosts awareness for the brand

Michelle Obama addressed the Democratic National Convention (DNC) Tuesday night in a navy sleeveless suit with a unique criss-crossed lapel design that caught the attention of many viewers and fashion lovers. Quickly following the former first lady’s speech, Google searches for “Michelle Obama outfit” and “Michelle Obama suit” skyrocketed.

Obama’s stylist Meredith Koop shared outfit details in her Instagram stories as soon as Obama took the stage, confirming the suit was designed by Monse Maison. After Koop tagged Monse in her stories, and other fashion publications like Harper’s Bazaar spread the word, the brand’s Instagram page grew by over 2,200 followers in just one day, according to Social Blade analytics.

This isn’t the first time the former first lady has worked with this team of designers. Monse was founded by Oscar de la Renta creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. During her time as first lady, Obama only wore Oscar de la Renta a couple of times to the 2023 U.S. Open, and to Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday party. Obama’s relations with Oscar de la Renta grew strained after the designer publicly criticized her for wearing a foreign designer to a state dinner when she was first lady. But it seems that Obama and her stylist have remained closer with Kim and Garcia.

Monse was quick to jump on the Obama-induced boost in its popularity by sending a targeted email on Wednesday with the subject line: “The speech (and outfit) that broke the internet last night!” to its subscribers. The brand also expressed pleasure at having dressed the former first lady, including in the email, “her presence perfectly captures the spirit of the MONSE woman—bold, inspiring, and unapologetically authentic. We are deeply honored to have dressed such an iconic leader who continues to inspire us all.”

Additionally, Monse updated the homepage of its website. The page now features images of the popular navy suit with a link to shop the outfit. According to site traffic data from SE Ranking, the brand’s website has experienced an increase in traffic, with nearly 1,000 more visitors compared to the same time last month.

Conversations on social media continue to build awareness for the small brand, especially those that praise the suit’s bold, futuristic design. Content creator and fashion historian Shelby Ivey Christie posted on X to express her admiration for the message she thinks the suit’s design sends, writing “Michelle Obama’s Monse reconstructed suit is perf! — Bearing her arms + a reimagining of a men’s suit. What a statement #DNC2024.”