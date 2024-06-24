Inside Walmart’s plan to sell its private-label brands on Roblox

Walmart is expanding its presence in the virtual world by promoting and selling its private-label brands on Roblox.

A Roblox activation centered on Walmart’s Gen Z-focused No Boundaries brand will kick off in July, alongside the brand’s relaunch in stores and online. The relaunch of the $2 billion brand was announced on June 13.

This Roblox investment is part of Walmart’s broader effort to reach Gen Z and build brand engagement in innovative ways. Walmart strategized to ensure the No Boundaries Roblox experience is both valuable to players and authentic to Walmart.

To inform the experience, Walmart partnered with data platform Geeiq in 2023 to use the platform’s Roblox brand competitor analysis, player insights and user-generated content creator tools. The platform helped Walmart identify the most popular in-game items, based on sales, and understand in-game opportunities.

The collaboration with Geeiq led to the creation of the Roblox experience “Walmart Discovered,” which launched in September. The experience helps players discover other popular Roblox experiences and user-generated items for purchase from over 350 content creators. Players vote for their favorite experiences and items, contributing to a public ranking. The featured items are informed by data based on social trends and seasonal relevance, as well as UGC creator preferences.

As of July, Walmart’s private-label brands will also be present on Walmart Discovered. “Users will be able to buy real-world No Boundaries items directly in the experience, unlocking a free virtual twin they can affix to their avatar,” said Denise Incandela, evp of Walmart U.S. apparel and private brands.

Walmart will be able to see which No Boundaries items are selling through the platform, as well as the demographic information of customers buying them, based on the tools provided by Geeiq.

So far, Walmart Discovered has seen impressive engagement, with over 20 million visits in six months and average session times nearing nine minutes. The experience has a 96.3% approval rating, one of the highest among branded Roblox experiences, according to Geeiq and Walmart.

Notably, 65% of Walmart Discovered players are over age 18, countering the perception that Roblox is only for kids. “We are engaging with the core customer that we intended to engage with by showing up on the Roblox platform,” Justin Breton, head of innovation and partnerships at Walmart, said in a statement.

Walmart’s strategy on Roblox includes a strong focus on UGC. Using the platform’s data tools, Walmart identifies creators whose items resonate with the community. So far, over 350 UGC creators have sold items on Walmart Discovered and over 1.5 million UGC items have been claimed. Those UGC creators will also play into Walmart’s private-label strategy.

“We’re working with a prominent UGC creator from our Roblox community to curate virtual outfits inspired by the real-world No Boundaries outfits users can buy in Walmart Discovered,” said Incandela. The creator has not yet been announced.

To drive awareness of the No Boundaries Roblox experience, Walmart plans to leverage Instagram, TikTok and influencers, among other marketing channels. “We recognize the importance of social media for Gen Z,” said Incandela. “Our marketing strategy includes a strong presence on these platforms to connect with our target audience.”

Walmart plans to bring other brands onto Walmart Discovered after trialing the performance of No Boundaries following the July launch.