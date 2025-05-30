How Tala’s Grace Beverley and CEO Morgan Fowles are building a store and a brand through social media

When London-based activewear brand Tala opened its first flagship store on London’s Carnaby Street on May 24, it marked a shift in its distribution strategy — it formerly sold direct-to-consumer.

The store, a 2,000-square-foot, two-level space, is the latest move in Tala’s broader omnichannel play. Led by founder Grace Beverley and CEO Morgan Fowles, the brand heavily relied on social media to generate buzz ahead of its launch. With Beverley’s influencer reach and Fowles’s retail operations background, they built a space rooted in community and built for content.

“Opening a physical space was never just about sales,” said Fowles. “It’s about building a space that lives and breathes the brand, and Grace’s community-first voice is integral to that.”

Tala, which launched in 2019, has long taken a customer-led approach. Beverley, who has over 3 million followers across platforms, has documented every stage of the store launch, from construction updates leading up to the store launch to regular product previews. That transparency has helped maintain a direct line to customers and stoke anticipation across social. “This store is part of our story, so of course our community is going to be part of it,” she said. “They’ve built this with us.”

For the soft launch, Tala invited its top 25 customers along with influencers and press. “One came with her mum, both dressed in full Tala,” Beverley said. “They ended up making our first-ever in-store purchase.”

The store mirrors the aesthetic seen in Tala’s product lines: natural textures and a muted palette. Prices range from $28 for sports bras to $120 for outerwear sets. In the store, bestsellers like the $65 DayFlex leggings and the $75 oversized hoodie are featured prominently. The store opened with the new Summer Active collection, available exclusively in-store for one week.

Tala’s space is laid out by product drops rather than product categories. “Most activewear stores are built for transactions,” said Fowles. “This space is designed for her to spend time in. It reflects how she lives, how she dresses.”

Fowles joined Tala in 2023, bringing with her a decade of experience in retail strategy. She previously held senior roles at LVMH-owned Benefit Cosmetics and worked at consumer investment group Active Partners. She declined to share revenue figures, noting the company is focused on long-term sustainability over aggressive scaling.

“We didn’t raise money to blow it,” she said. “Every project has to deliver strong ROI. We’ve seen what happens to brands that scale too quickly without a plan. That pressure to be thoughtful is healthy.”

In July 2024, Tala raised £5 million (about $6.4 million) in a funding round led by growth investor Pembroke VCT, with participation from early-stage venture backer Venrex and investment firm Active Partners. The funding supported senior hiring, international expansion and the store’s buildout.

The Carnaby store doubles as a content engine. Beverley’s behind-the-scenes content, paired with influencer visits during the soft launch, has already begun fueling user-generated posts across TikTok and Instagram. One seemingly simple but impactful moment was the debut of the Tala shopping bag. “We’ve never needed a shopping bag before,” said Fowles. “Seeing it pop up in posts was actually kind of emotional.”

The store was built with content in mind, from its aesthetic design to the layout. Store staff are encouraged, but not required, to create content. “Many already do it on their own. It’s organic.”

Beyond aesthetics and storytelling, Tala uses social listening to guide decision-making. Feedback loops from Instagram comments and online surveys inform everything from fit adjustments to collection names. That data also shaped the store layout, including a signature leggings wall that helps customers compare styles and fabric in person, an interaction that’s difficult to replicate online.

“This is a brand built by women, for women,” said Beverley. “We know our customer inside and out. That’s the secret sauce.”

She added, “We’ve designed everything around how our customer lives, shops and shares. This space just brings it to life in a new way.”