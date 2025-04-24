Glossy+ Research Data Sheet: How brands and agencies are applying AI tools for marketing

This is the Glossy+ Research Data Sheet, a new monthly feature that takes an in-depth look at our survey data in relation to major trends in the marketing and media industries. In this month’s data sheet, we look at the state of AI and how it’s being applied for brands and agencies. Among experts, such as the co-founder and CEO of Left Field Labs, whom Glossy interviewed, many noted the wide range of uses and cross-functionality of AI, particularly the way it can speed up workflows.
In 2024, the adoption of AI and NLP tools by marketers continued to rise, with a notable shift toward using AI for copy and image generation, all forms of generative AI, surpassing chatbots in popularity. However, while brands are focusing on generative AI applications, consumers are viewing the technology differently and are looking for different outcomes.
For further in-depth information and data about publisher subscriptions, read the rest of our data sheet.
Adoption of NLP and AI tools was up in 2024
Across the board, marketers’ adoption of AI technology has steadily increased over the last three years.
“The cross-media synergy and the alchemy of these mediums, AI being a huge amplifier and enabler of that, is going to continue to advance in ways and speed I can only imagine at this point. When we think about cross-media [in terms of] immersive, experiential, and digital to physical, [we think about] how AI amplifies and enhances each one of these things and really works as a strong driving component?” — Sarah Mehler, co-founder and CEO at Left Field Labs
Copy generation overtook chatbots as most common application of AI tech in 2024
Marketers increased their usage of AI for copy generation and image generation by 22 percentage points and 26 percentage points, respectively, between 2023 and 2024.
Consumers recognize AI’s role in enhancing the shopping experience
While companies focus on copy and image generation, consumers focus on the way it improves their shopping experience.