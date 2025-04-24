Glossy+ Research Data Sheet: How brands and agencies are applying AI tools for marketing

For further in-depth information and data about publisher subscriptions, read the rest of our data sheet.

Adoption of NLP and AI tools was up in 2024

Across the board, marketers’ adoption of AI technology has steadily increased over the last three years.

“The cross-media synergy and the alchemy of these mediums, AI being a huge amplifier and enabler of that, is going to continue to advance in ways and speed I can only imagine at this point. When we think about cross-media [in terms of] immersive, experiential, and digital to physical, [we think about] how AI amplifies and enhances each one of these things and really works as a strong driving component?” — Sarah Mehler, co-founder and CEO at Left Field Labs

Copy generation overtook chatbots as most common application of AI tech in 2024

Marketers increased their usage of AI for copy generation and image generation by 22 percentage points and 26 percentage points, respectively, between 2023 and 2024.

Consumers recognize AI’s role in enhancing the shopping experience

While companies focus on copy and image generation, consumers focus on the way it improves their shopping experience.