Cotopaxi taps FP Movement to bring its outdoor gear into everyday wardrobes

On April 9, Cotopaxi launched a limited-edition capsule with FP Movement. The goal is to expand its reach beyond traditional outdoor customers to a more style-conscious audience.

The four-piece collection centers on accessories, including a travel pack, a messenger-style bag and a five-panel hat, which retail for $45-$150. All pieces come from categories that drive the bulk of Cotopaxi’s business — gear and packs account for roughly 60% of the company’s revenue, with travel packs being its No. 1 sales driver. Cotopaxi generated $150 million in sales in 2025 and is valued at $366 million, according to internal company data.

“The collection is really about meeting the customer where she already is and helping take her further,” CEO Lindsay Shumlas said. “The FP Movement customer has always connected deeply with an active, style-forward female consumer, and that consumer prioritizes movement and community. We can support her as she extends that lifestyle into the outdoors and travel.”

She added, “Customers seek products that can support multiple aspects of their life. You can take [the FP Movement] messenger bag, throw it on quickly, and go from your commute right to a hike or an outdoor walk or meet-up with friends.”

Women now account for more than 53% of U.S. participation in outdoor activities, including hiking, running, camping and cycling, according to data from the Outdoor Industry Association, with more than half increasing their activity levels in 2025. Hiking remains the largest entry point.

Other brands have made moves to meet that customer. The gorpcore brand Arc’teryx has seen women’s become one of its fastest-growing categories, with more than 40% year-over-year growth in late 2025, according to SGB Media. The brand has expanded its product line and urban retail offerings for women. Salomon, meanwhile, has built momentum among women shoppers through its hiking and lifestyle XT-6 sneaker. It gained traction over the last two years through fashion collaborations with Sandy Liang, among others, helping bring a younger, female consumer to the brand through footwear.

Meanwhile, newer brands have been built around that same customer, particularly in categories like ski, where fashion and performance have historically intersected. Halfdays, launched in 2020, was created to “fill a gap in the women’s ski space, bringing something fresh, feminine and more fashion-forward,” to a category long dominated by men, according to Ariana Ferwerda, co-founder and CEO of Halfdays, who spoke to Glossy in an interview last year.

For its part, Cotopaxi is using partnerships to reach new customers rather than expanding into entirely new categories. The FP Movement collaboration follows a period of wholesale testing, with Cotopaxi products selling on FP Movement’s platform for a year before the capsule came together.

“It has to be a brand that we see a strong connection with,” Shumlas said, talking about Cotopaxi’s collaboration strategy. “We’re not a brand that you’re going to see do collaborations at a high frequency, because it has to be authentic and genuine to who we are. If you think about the boxes we really achieve, we’re achieving outdoor, function and purpose.”

The brand collaborated with Hoka between 2021 and 2023, on products spanning trail footwear and packs, and Bombas in 2022, on accessories and shared give-back initiatives.

A campaign promoting the Cotopaxi and FP Movement collection will roll out across both brands’ direct-to-consumer channels, supported by posts from a small group of creators pulled from their existing communities.

“When I talk about influencers, it’s not mega influencers — that has never been a strategy for us,” Shumlas said. “It’s about our community and showing how real customers use the product in their everyday lives. It’s more about that connection with the brand than it is about follower count.”

Cotopaxi is planning future events tied to a longer relationship with FP Movement. “Our goal would be to do something more long-term,” said Shumlas. “We started this partnership well over a year ago, and our product sold successfully on their site. There was a strong connection with the customer, which led to this collaboration, and hopefully it’s just the start.”

Distribution of the new collection will span Cotopaxi’s five stores and e-commerce site alongside FP Movement’s retail and digital channels. “This focus really was about getting the product in the consumer’s hands and having an opportunity to experience it,” Shumlas said.