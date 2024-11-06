California passed its anti-shoplifting legislation, but will it actually help retailers?

While the presidential election results on Tuesday night have understandably eaten up much of the public conversation, election night also brought with it numerous changes to legislation across the country. In California, the passage of Proposition 36, which would impose harsher penalties for crimes like shoplifting, will have a major impact on the retail business, for good or ill.

The proposition passed with 70% of the vote in California on Tuesday. It will undo several of the provisions set in a 2014 law that downgraded the punishment for various petty crimes like shoplifting and drug possession. The new law will increase those punishments in an effort to curb shoplifting and the spread of drugs like fentanyl.