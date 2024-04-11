Whitney Port joins The High Confectionary as creative director

The beautification of edibles continues with the expansion of The High Confectionary, a hemp-derived, low-dose snackable edibles brand founded by Jenna Goldring in 2021.

The 2-year-old brand, which sells two products, Uplift and Go to Sleep, markets itself as one of the first “clean” brands making microdose gummies. Unlike similar brands on the market, like Terra and Sweedies, The High Confectionary’s vegan edibles have just one milligram of THC per gummy, making it easier for users to dose based on their tolerance and personal needs, Goldring said. The purpose of the brand is to provide an alternative to alcohol, she said, noting that its website requires visitors to be at least 21 years old and its products are sealed in childproof packaging.

As cannabis distribution laws and regulations hang in limbo, The High Confectionary is taking advantage of the opportunity to grow and scale its business. On Wednesday, Whitney Port, founder of the lifestyle brand Love, Whit, announced she joined the brand as its creative director.

In this role, Port will be responsible for “building community in a creative way,” and rethinking the brand’s packaging and overall aesthetic, she said. Port will host IRL brand events, appear on the brand’s social channels and use her own platforms to increase the brand’s awareness. On social, she’ll share behind-the-scenes content, spread education about the brand’s ingredients and efficacy, and launch a YouTube series focused on interviews with health experts, scientists and The High Confectionary consumers. Additionally, Port will play a role in retaining customers. And, this summer, she will lead the brand’s category expansion into accessories and hard candy. Port officially joined the team in February.

“I didn’t want to step into this role as a salesperson,” said Port. “I want to show — in the most organic way possible — how I’m using [the products] and how they uplift my life. That is how we’re going to develop the community.”

Goldring called Port’s appointment “serendipitous,” adding that her community (1.4 million Instagram followers) and reach will be critical as the brand revamps its marketing and retail strategies. Among The High Confectionary’s next steps is to build upon its DTC sales with retail partnerships with wellness studios, gyms and hotels. Working with influencers and consumers on future campaigns will be a focus, as will expanding the brand’s TikTok and YouTube presence.

“We had to adapt [our marketing and distribution strategy] for certain states we sell in because we have to make sure we’re legal and compliant,” Goldring said. However, being a hemp-derived edibles brand, rather than a cannabis brand, gives The High Confectionary more marketing and distribution flexibility — it’s not required to sell through a dispensary, for example. “We can basically function like a CPG brand. We’re more akin to alcohol,” she said.

In 2021, venture capital firm ZoiBel and an undisclosed list of celebrity and influencer investors invested in The High Confectionary. Goldring shared that she is announcing a special project with some of her key investors later this year.

According to reports, The High Confectionary has raised over $1 million and is set to start another round of funding this year. Goldring plans to allocate the new investments to expand the brand’s operations, awareness and core team, targeting CMO and sales hires.

“We want to do [more] event integrations, advertising on social and traditional channels, and [more] collabs,” she said.