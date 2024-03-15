Westman Atelier takes over Ace Hotel photobooths to promote new lipsticks

On Thursday, Westman Atelier kicked off a month-long activation within several Ace Hotel locations, furthering its consumer-facing endeavors.

Between March 14 and April 15, Westman Atelier will take over Ace Hotel’s popular photobooths at the New York and Brooklyn locations. That will be followed by a photobooth takeover in Palm Springs between April 12-21 to overlap with the Coachella music festival. The photo booth activation is part of a larger campaign promoting the launch of 5-year-old Westman Atelier’s first-ever lipstick, a 10-shade collection called Lip Suede Matte.

“[This brand] was born digitally, so we’re always challenging ourselves to bring the product into real life in a new way. This environment felt like something that you wouldn’t expect but would spark joy in your life,” said Kate Weizman, CMO of Westman Atelier.

After launching with cosmetics in 2019, Westman Atelier debuted skin care in March 2023. Gucci Westman, founder of the brand, said at the time that there was a 5-year plan that included eyewear. Around that time, rumors abounded that the brand was a target for acquisition, though the brand, for now, remains independent. Westman Atelier raised $5 million in seed funding led by Prelude Growth Partners in May 2019 and another $5 million in Dec. 2020. WWD reported that its retail sales were expected to be about $100 million for 2023. Weizman declined to comment on the veracity of that figure but did say sales were “strong” in 2023, and 2024 is poised to be the same.

Westman Atelier’s photobooth takers are encouraged to post their photos to social media and tag the brand, after which they would be automatically entered to win a vacation stay at an Ace Hotel. Throughout the campaign period, additional consumer activations will occur at both New York locations, starting with the Manhattan locale on March 21, followed by Brooklyn on April 4. These activations will include makeup applications and lipstick shade matching from the Westman Atelier team. The Ace Hotel Brooklyn location also hosted an influencer preview event on March 14, which 75 influencers attended. Westman Atelier plans to repurpose UGC photos from the boots across its social media channels and marketing emails. Weizman said core consumers are 30-55 years old and mostly reside in urban areas.

“The partnership spoke to us as playful and interactive, both serving as another avenue of discovery for our guests and bringing Westman Atelier’s like-minded audience into our spaces,” said Avideh Yamotahari, director of global brand marketing at Atelier Ace. “[Our customers] share common values and interests — curiosity, creativity and an appreciation of design and innovation — all of which we share with Westman Atelier and their audience.”

The photobooth activation follows Westman Atelier’s first standalone consumer-facing event at LA-based The Grove shopping plaza in March 2023. The Grove has become a favorite for pop-ups, where brands can occupy the “Glass Box,” a space that serves as a blank canvas for brands to design, build and occupy for one month at a time.

“[The Grove] challenged us to think about how we design a branded space outside of our traditional retail partners. We wanted it to be high-touch and high-end but still feel warm and approachable, like anyone could come in to touch, feel and play with products,” said Weizman.