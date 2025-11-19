Wellness Briefing: L’Oréal targets ‘patsumers’ as line between wellness and beauty softens

This week, I checked in with executives from L’Oréal-owned La Roche-Posay to hear about the burgeoning “patsumer” consumer category, new learnings on how consumers feel about scarring and details on the company’s forthcoming scar-care launch strategy. Additionally, Peloton pops up at F1 in Las Vegas, GNC rolls out a consumer-facing research initiative, NordicTrack launches an at-home pilates reformer, and annual longevity spending is set to reach $8 trillion by 2030.



L’Oréal Group targets consumers-turned-medical patients with La Roche-Posay campaign and future scar-care launches

Fueled by the growth of the wellness sector, L’Oréal Group is investing in the underserved scar-care category.

“Scars are going to become a topic of the future because of longevity and us getting older, facing more injuries and probably also needing more repair,” Alexandra Reni-Catherine, global brand gm of La Roche-Posay, told Glossy. “[The scar-care market] is also a topic for us [to prepare for] … because scarring is different across every skin type.”



Reni-Catherine refers to this consumer as a “patsumer,” or a consumer who uses their time as an educated medical patient to inform their shopping habits.

According to the “Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology,” most Americans surveyed in 2022 had between five and six visible scars. These scars come from skin conditions like acne, eczema, atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; as well as stretch marks, burns, injuries and surgeries, for example.

The conglomerate is planting its flag in the scar-care category with its latest La Roche-Posay campaign called Scars of Life. The project is built around a 25-minute documentary of the same name, an epidemiological study on individuals living with eczema, and a forthcoming range of scar-care products inspired by the project.

The company is targeting medical patients who are looking for better scarring solutions outside of their doctor’s office. “It’s who we call the ‘patsumer’ because it’s a mix of consumers and patients,” said Reni-Catherine. “We’re trying to create a pool of ‘patsumers’ who are both patients and consumers, patients and influencers, patients and doctors…who can become the voices of the brand.”

The documentary, which is available to view for free on YouTube, unpacks the emotional and physical impacts of scars. It’s told through a mix of doctors and care providers, first-person stories about scarring, and expert interviews. L’Oréal debuted the film last month in Paris and currently screens it at a range of medical conventions and within doctors’ offices.

“People who have seen the documentary were very moved and told me, ‘It speaks to me! I’ve never seen something like that, and it will help my patients,’” said Dr. Delphine Kerob, international scientific director for La Roche-Posay.

She told Glossy that the film will help patients talk about their skin and find solutions, plus it will help medical providers and product companies better understand the needs of patients.

The campaign also features an epidemiological study of more than 30,000 eczema patients in 27 countries, the largest of its kind, according to L’Oréal.

The company collected millions of data points, including unique data on the emotional impact of scarring. For example, the study found that social stigmatization was commonplace among global eczema patients, with 36% reporting being bullied, 49% suffering from negative self-image, and 40% suffering an impact on their love life or sexuality.

Dr. Kerob, who also stars in the film, believes it will become a valuable resource for at-home viewing for anyone diagnosed with a skin condition or experiencing scars. It will also help to gain trust in future purchases.

“When you see patients, if they do not tell you exactly what the burden of their disease is, you may not choose the best treatment for them,” she said.

As previously reported by Glossy, scar-care products span product categories and sales channels, from drugstore wound-care aisles to specialty beauty stores like Sephora and Ulta Beauty, via brands like Topicals, The Ordinary and Paula’s Choice.

According to market research company Grand View Research, the global scar-care category was valued at $1.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at an 11.8% compound annual growth rate to reach $3.3 billion by 2030, nearly doubling the size of the category in the next five years. Around a quarter of scar-care sales are in North America.

The La Roche-Posay team told Glossy that the Scars of Life project has inspired new product development for the company.

“We have additional studies that we are planning and those that are ongoing, as well. We hope to be able to present them early next year,” said Dr. Kerob. “But also, we want to use some findings of this first study on [eczema and atopic dermatitis] and to apply them in our clinical studies with products.”

Reni-Catherine told Glossy that the industry can expect “product launches, new clinical studies, and new partners and voices, whether influencers, celebrities, patient organizations or dermatologists.” Soon enough, everyone will be talking about scarring, she said.

News to know:

Fitness juggernaut Peloton is leaning into proximity marketing with a pop-up at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend. The company is hosting in-person group rides, instructor-led runs and activations. Remote users will also find a new scenic course to experience remotely in a video of the 3.8-mile Strip Circuit track, where car racing will take place this weekend.

iFit, parent company of fitness companies like NordicTrack, Pro-Form and Freemotion, is leaning into the pilates space. Last week, iFit released its new at-home pilates reformer machine called the NordicTrack Ultra 1 Reformer Series. Like a NordicTrack treadmill, the reformer offers fully-guided classes on a screen attached to the streamlined reformer. iFIT also acquired the connected reformer machine company Reform RX earlier this year.

Edgewell Personal Care, parent company of razor brands like Billie and Schick and sunscreen brands like Banana Boat and Hawaiian Tropic, has sold its feminine care business to the Swedish personal care brand Essity for $340 million. The sale includes Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree and O.B. “This transaction marks a pivotal step in Edgewell’s transformation,” Edgewell president and CEO Rod Little said in a release. “By selling our Feminine Care business to Essity, we are sharpening our focus on our core categories, strengthening our financial position, and positioning Edgewell for sustainable, long-term growth.”



Ozlo, the maker of “sleepbuds” — $275 earbuds that promote sleep through masking noise — has partnered with the Calm meditation app to launch a co-branded offering that includes integrated guided meditations. The limited-edition sleepbuds retail for $349 and include a year subscription to Calm. This comes on the heels of the wearables maker NextSense raising $16 million to launch its competing “smartbuds” that promote and track sleep for $399.

GNC, the 90-year-old supplements retailer, is leaning into research to compete in the ballooning supplement industry. The company has partnered with Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego to oversee peer-reviewed studies on the effects of supplements. “At the end of the day, if the formula doesn’t deliver meaningful benefits our consumers seek, we are missing the mark in product innovation,” said Rachel Kreider, vp of product innovation at GNC, in a statement. GNC Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and was later acquired by China’s Harbin Pharmaceutical Group.

Stat of the week:

Consumer spending on longevity and wellness could reach $8 trillion by 2030, according to new data from investment banking company USB. This includes wellness products, diagnostics, supplements and more burgeoning categories. Growth leaders include wearable tracking technology and strength training equipment, according to USB.

