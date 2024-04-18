Video: Deepica Mutyala, Teni Panosian and Claudia Sulewski on leveraging their social followings to build brands

At Glossy’s Beauty Pop event hosted in Los Angeles last month, Live Tinted founder Deepica Mutyala, Monday Born founder Teni Panosian and Cyklar founder Claudia Sulewski discussed their respective experiences of leaping from influencer to founder and adjusting to life as the leader of a brand. Each has leveraged their personal brand and following to build a thriving business, but not without facing challenges at every growth stage.

In this panel discussion, Mutyala, Panosian and Sulewski break down their career journeys and offer advice for emerging beauty entrepreneurs.