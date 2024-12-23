How Ozempic changed everything in 2024

In 2024, thin was in, and it’s partly thanks to the diabetic treatment GLP-1, which has become more known for its rapid weight loss benefits.

Glucagon-like peptide-1, more commonly referred to as GLP-1, first hit the market in 2017 when the FDA approved Ozempic. Since then, other versions, including Wegovy in 2021 and Mounjaro in 2022, have also rolled out to the public.

Though these medications are not new, weight-loss-focused trends (like 75 hard, time-restricted eating and alternate-day fasting) and, inadvertently, the increased education and awareness around women’s health have played significant roles in the category’s meteoric rise this year.

“Menopause had a moment this year, … and hormones are back and better than ever,” Dr. Molly McBride, a women’s health and longevity specialist at Pfrankmd by Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, told Glossy. “Once you hit that perimenopause-menopause phase, it’s very hard to get the weight off. It goes into your belly, which is not healthy, so I’ve been approaching the GLP-1s as a tool for health.”

To Dr. McBride’s point, women’s health was a greater focus of the beauty and wellness categories this year, with many brands coming out with products to aid in fertility, minimize PCOS symptoms and provide support to women experiencing menopause. However, none were focused on weight loss, which can often play a role in reducing symptoms associated with women’s reproductive issues. That’s where Ozempic has been a “game-changer” treatment, as it has proven useful to help other conditions, Dr. McBride said.

“Being overweight can also add to increased risk of cancer and increased risks of hypertension and cholesterol, but all of those things can be improved with these meds. GLP-1 is really big for the health of America,” she said.

According to an April report from Goldman Sachs, the GLP-1 market is currently worth $10 billion and is estimated to reach $100 billion by 2030. The benefits associated with women’s health are groundbreaking, but ultimately, the rate at which patients can shed pounds is what has largely fueled its growth.

“I saw results almost instantly. Within a few weeks, I started to see the weight come off,” board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Darren Smith told Glossy. “It’s becoming almost ubiquitous. Probably half my patients are on it, and it’s popping up everywhere.”

On Amazon, the interest has also been volcanic, said Emily Safian-Demers, director of consumer insights at e-commerce and marketing agency Front Row. In terms of search volume, searches for GLP-1 on Amazon increased by 3,229% year-over-year in the first half of 2024, Safian-Demers said. In the same period, searches for Ozempic increased by 266% and GLP products in the health category generated 2.7 million Amazon searches, up 23% year-over-year.

The destigmatization of GLP-1 medications in 2024 has also opened the doorway for new categories in beauty and wellness. Consumers are embracing adjacent products, and brands have capitalized on the growing demand for holistic wellness solutions.

“[Supplements] is where consumers are heading … because they’re almost like a gateway drug. It’s an easier barrier to entry because it’s just a supplement — it’s over the counter and it’s less of a drastic commitment from the consumer,” said Minou Clark, CEO of cosmetic and dermatology treatment marketplace RealSelf. “The world is going to continue to capitalize on the [healthy] Ozempic-GLP-1 fixation, but what needs to be seen is how effective those supplements truly are.”

In May, telehealth company Hims and Hers released its version of a GLP-1 product. The same month, Nestle launched its GLP-1 support food line, Vital Pursuit — in December, the brand followed up with a line of protein shots called Boost Pre-Meal Hunger Support. In August, supplement brand SoWell launched a suite of Ozempic support products, including proteins, electrolytes and fiber, to reduce the common side effects of GLP-1s, such as nausea and muscle loss. And in September, Kourtney Kardashian’s supplement brand Lemme launched Lemme GLP-1 Daily Capsules, an alternative to Ozempic that promises to promote your body’s GLP-1 production, reduce hunger and cravings, and support fat reduction.

While Ozempic and GLP-1 products will continue to grow in market value in 2025, experts also predict the side effects of losing weight at such a rapid pace, like loose skin, premature aging, loss of fatty deposits and nutritional deficiencies, will also create new opportunities for the wellness, beauty and cosmetics industries.

“We’re going to continue to see more of an ecosystem built out around Ozempic and GLP-1 products, whether that’s companion products … or more experiential products around it, as in services, workout plans, meal plans, wellness regimens, and skin- and body-care products,” Emily Safian-Demers said.

However, as Ozempic and other GLP-1 treatments show no signs of slowing down, Dr. McBride issued a word of caution for new and existing patients along their Ozempic weight loss journey: Only use the drug under medical supervision.

“You can have a lot of muscle wasting. You can get malnourished because you’re not eating enough. People’s hair is falling out. There are a lot of side effects that are not talked about as much. For it to be done well, it has to be done with nutrition and exercise. … But it has been a game changer,” she said.