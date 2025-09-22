The Beauty Debrief: Glossy reporters on the state and future of sun care, the ‘skinification’ of hair care, and beauty tariffs

On Thursday, Glossy+ members joined editor-in-chief Jill Manoff and senior reporters Sara Spruch-Feiner and Emily Jensen for an exclusive rundown of some of the most timely trends and topics impacting the beauty industry now.
Jensen highlighted some of the biggest controversies and conversations in the world of sunscreen this summer. That included the Choice Australia test that cast doubt on popular SPF brand Ultraviolette’s popular formulas; the reason the U.S. is so behind when it comes to advanced SPF filters, as Europe and Asia showcase innovation; and the potential next steps for the category in the states.
Then, Spruch-Feiner talked through the continued evolution of the scalp-care category as more brands enter the massive hair-bonding category and expand the notion of a hair-care routine. The longevity conversation has also entered the hair-care space, including through scalp scrubs and serums, as well as ingestible powders and pills meant to promote hair growth and density. Hair care may just be the next category to take up more time in customers’ “everything shower.”
Finally, Manoff led a conversation on the impact of tariffs on the beauty industry. The full impact remains to be seen, but it includes consequences for major beauty trends such as K-Beauty, which will be harder to import, as a result. Furthermore, Manoff spoke to research suggesting that customers will, in fact, be deterred by price increases. For example, according to consumer insights firm Zappi, 60% of U.S. consumers said they would stop buying their favorite cosmetics if prices rose just 10%. In this discussion, the Glossy team discussed what’s at stake — and we’ll continue to report on how all of this shakes out over the coming months.