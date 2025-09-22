The Beauty Debrief: Glossy reporters on the state and future of sun care, the ‘skinification’ of hair care, and beauty tariffs

On Thursday, Glossy+ members joined editor-in-chief Jill Manoff and senior reporters Sara Spruch-Feiner and Emily Jensen for an exclusive rundown of some of the most timely trends and topics impacting the beauty industry now.

Jensen highlighted some of the biggest controversies and conversations in the world of sunscreen this summer. That included the Choice Australia test that cast doubt on popular SPF brand Ultraviolette’s popular formulas; the reason the U.S. is so behind when it comes to advanced SPF filters, as Europe and Asia showcase innovation; and the potential next steps for the category in the states.