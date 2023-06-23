Sisley-Paris opens standalone spa, a growing trend for luxury beauty

Sisley-Paris is the latest brand to open a standalone spa, an emerging trend among luxury skin-care brands.

On June 26, Sisley-Paris opens its first U.S. maison spa in the Meatpacking District of New York City, replacing its previous boutique retail store on Bleecker Street. Sisley-Paris operates other standalone flagship spas, with the first location opening in Paris in February of 2017, followed by spas in Milan, Brussels, Lyon and Bordeaux. Sisley is distributed in more than 100 countries worldwide, plus it maintains standalone stores in Miami and Las Vegas and a smaller boutique in Palm Beach, Fl. It began a wholesale partnership with Bluemercury in 2022, and is also sold through Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. Its product prices range from $60 to over $1,000, depending on the product category. Sisley-Paris sells across skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care.

“The purpose of the Sisley-Paris Maisons has largely remained the same since the first one opened in 2017. Each Maison Sisley is designed to reflect the brand’s spirit and the artistic and cultural inspiration of the founding d’Ornano family,” said Martin Bizouard, managing director of Americas at Sisley-Paris. “Overall, our brick-and-mortar boutiques and maison strengthen our presence and image in the U.S., and are key additions to our exclusive distribution network. We are in an industry where products need to be experienced, felt, touched and smelled, with personalized advice and care.”

The 2,675-square-foot spa offers three treatment rooms, plus an area for hair styling and treatments which offers its own separate entrance. Bizouard said the brand’s hair-care sales alone are expected to grow by more than 50% in 2023, compared to 2022. It’s seen similar sales trends with makeup, which has experienced a strong sales resurgence in 2023. Before 2020, makeup represented 20% of Sisley-Paris sales, but that’s now close to 30%, said Jim Maki, president of U.S. and Canada at Sisley-Paris.

Sisley-Paris is not the only luxury skin-care brand to open a standalone boutique spa. Most recently, Augustinus Bader opened a Skin Lab at the luxury store The Weber in March, following a London location in February. Since 2019, Dr. Barbara Sturm and Biologique Recherche have also opened their own spas. The justification is mostly about building brand equity and awareness, but Sisley-Paris’s other maisons are also large sales drivers, said Maki.

“[Guests] will get to experience the full breadth of the skin care, makeup, hair care and fragrance, which we don’t always get to do in stores,” he said. “It’s definitely there for brand awareness, but it also does a lot of business.”