Sarah Jessica Parker on her beauty philosophy and approach to social media

Sarah Jessica Parker is currently starring in the second season of the “Sex And The City” spinoff, “And Just Like That.” She is also in the “second season” of her partnership with RoC skin care. As an ambassador for the over 65-year-old drugstore skin-care brand, Parker is promoting its products, including her own curated kit. The kit contains three items: the brand’s Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Serum, its Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Eye Balm and, a new launch, its Multi Correxion Revive + Glow Moisturizer with SPF. The trio is packaged in a cute and colorful pouch. As part of the partnership, Parker is also promoting the philanthropic work the brand is doing. For example, 100% of the profits from the kit will be donated to SeekHer, an organization dedicated to supporting women’s mental health. As part of the campaign, RoC has partnered with 10 creators to post videos in which they give advice to their younger selves, all of which will be duetted by SJP herself — though, to be clear, she sees this as a “conversation,” not her actually joining TikTok.

Below, Parker shares her takes on beauty and social media, and the reason she decided to work with RoC.

Recently on “The Howard Stern Show,” you talked about beauty treatments, aging and having “missed out” on the right time to get a face lift. What’s your philosophy on beauty?

“I am, for the most part, at peace with living life and adding years. I use skin care. I like the philosophy behind the [RoC skin care] brand. I like the science behind the brand. I like the messaging behind the brand, and it works. I’m fairly thoughtful and consistent about skin care. I use sunscreen now — I didn’t for 100 years.

I’m not in an argument with myself. I look in the mirror. I have to [look in the mirror] probably more so than I would like to and [more than I] would if my job didn’t require my secondary packaging to be worked on, like [going through] hair and makeup and fittings, and looking in the mirror again and having your photograph taken. It’s not the way I want to spend my time, but I recognize that I am in front of a mirror. And that’s just reality. You look in the mirror, and it is what it is. What do I want to do about the things that bother me? Not a whole lot. I’m not willing to do the things that other people feel more comfortable doing.

But I certainly have an interest in taking care of my skin. I’m vain enough to want it to look as best as it can. We live, we wake up, we hope to add another day, we hope to add another month, we hope to add another year. And with that comes a lot of hugely important, valuable, meaningful experiences. So with that, I do my best. That’s my philosophy.”

Being in a very image-conscious industry — and also city, not to mention the presence of social media — what do you tell your daughters [13-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion] about beauty?

“They’re not on social media yet. They will be. One of them is more interested than the other one; one is really not interested in it at all. But it’s not as if they’re not aware. They have phones now for good, smart reasons. They’re also very aware of image, of people’s opinions about image and beauty. The standards that have been created by corporations and advertising, as well as the collective … they have really strong feelings about all that. It doesn’t mean they are immune to the messaging, but they are aware of it. They will, like all of us, be susceptible to what their friends do and what other people do. And hopefully, we’re doing a decent job raising them so that they have a sense of self, of, ‘Who am I? What do I want? What makes me feel good? How do I feel best like myself when I walk out the door? How am I going to not let someone else’s opinion of me be my opinion of myself?’ These are all things I think they actually know intellectually — it’s just the everyday life, the emotion part that’s hard. I still have trouble making those marry. We just do our best as parents to hopefully help create healthy young women who are ultimately most confident when they are themselves.”

How did you decide that you wanted to work with RoC on this brand campaign?

“It was just, you know, an old-fashioned call from my agent asking me. … I mean, I’ve known RoC my whole life — I think most people have. It’s a name that was familiar to me. I was really excited that I had a chance to learn more about their history and what was important to them as a brand. And it was very easy to say yes [to] this campaign — the idea of really thinking about women and [spotlighting] the pledges that the company wanted to make, [namely] its efforts toward being a part of women feeling good about themselves. When I first started working with them [last year], we were talking about other products, and those products have remained in my life. And that’s because they work. They don’t make promises they can’t keep. They’re not suggesting that they’re going to take 20 years off your face. It’s more [about] how to feel good, how to maintain, how to treat your skin well. So it’s been a very easy, authentic, happy partnership.”

I hear you’re going to make some TikToks, too. …

“I’ve never been on TikTok, but it was an opportunity to reach out to the community that has been asking interesting questions about themselves, their futures, their concerns, their worries, the things that they feel unclear about, [the way they match] themselves up against other people. So, more, so I would call them conversations, rather than making TikToks.”

Fair. But I recently saw you mention on TikTok having gifted an influencer shoes for her book tour — she was very excited. Your brand is playing in that space?

“The exchange with that influencer was [after it was] brought to my attention that they had just really been lovely, and they were about to start a book tour. I’m always really happy to hear from anybody, but more so happy to be supportive of them. So many people have been supportive of me. So, you’re grateful for social media on those occasions where you really can connect with people. SJP Collection is on TikTok, I’m really glad, and we’re gonna get better at it. But I’m always made aware when there’s a specific thing that’s intended to be brought to my attention. I think we’re pretty good about making those connections and reaching back out.”