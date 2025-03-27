Research Briefing: New numbers on the product categories driving retail shoppers

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we share insights that reveal the product categories that are driving the most in-store and online purchases.

A survey conducted by data firm PYMNTS Intelligence of 2,628 consumers who purchased non-grocery retail items online or in-store determined the retail categories that are continuing to draw consumers:

Health and beauty is a strong driver of brick-and-mortar visits. 37% of surveyed consumers reported buying a health and beauty product in-store over the last 30 days.

A third of surveyed consumers (33%) purchased clothing or accessories online over the past month. Health and beauty comes in a close second with 30% of respondents having purchased these products online in the last 30 days.

Recreational products like books, music and hobby items drove 16% of survey respondents’ online purchases — the third category most likely to be found in an online basket after apparel and beauty.

Alcoholic beverages are the third strongest driver of in-store purchases over the past month after apparel and beauty, with 11% of respondents purchasing this category in-store.

Gen Z shows a different pattern than other generations buying more of these retail categories online than other ages:

Nearly half of Gen Z online shoppers (47%) purchased clothing or accessory items digitally in the last 30 days — a considerably larger share than other generations.

A similar rate (46%) reported digitally purchasing health and beauty products online, a much higher number than even millennials who came in second with 35%.

Shoppers spend considerably more online and appear to be more selective in-store: