Research Briefing: New numbers on the product categories driving retail shoppers

In this edition of the Glossy+ Research Briefing, we share insights that reveal the product categories that are driving the most in-store and online purchases.
Beauty drives physical store sales, while apparel fills online baskets
A survey conducted by data firm PYMNTS Intelligence of 2,628 consumers who purchased non-grocery retail items online or in-store determined the retail categories that are continuing to draw consumers:
- Health and beauty is a strong driver of brick-and-mortar visits. 37% of surveyed consumers reported buying a health and beauty product in-store over the last 30 days.
- A third of surveyed consumers (33%) purchased clothing or accessories online over the past month. Health and beauty comes in a close second with 30% of respondents having purchased these products online in the last 30 days.
- Recreational products like books, music and hobby items drove 16% of survey respondents’ online purchases — the third category most likely to be found in an online basket after apparel and beauty.
- Alcoholic beverages are the third strongest driver of in-store purchases over the past month after apparel and beauty, with 11% of respondents purchasing this category in-store.
Gen Z shows a different pattern than other generations buying more of these retail categories online than other ages:
- Nearly half of Gen Z online shoppers (47%) purchased clothing or accessory items digitally in the last 30 days — a considerably larger share than other generations.
- A similar rate (46%) reported digitally purchasing health and beauty products online, a much higher number than even millennials who came in second with 35%.
Shoppers spend considerably more online and appear to be more selective in-store:
- On average, surveyed consumers spent more online than in-store on clothing and accessories, as well as health and beauty products. Indicating consumers are more selective in-stores.
- Surveyed consumers spent 64% more online than in-stores on health and beauty products.