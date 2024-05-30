Redken is the latest hair-care brand zeroing in on textured coils

The textured hair-care market is on the rise, and the professional hair-care brand Redken is the latest to release a collection specifically for coils and curls.

Earlier this month, Redken launched the Acidic Bonding Curls system, a six-product collection formulated to restore the pattern of curls and coils. The collection includes a shampoo, a conditioner, a leave-in treatment, a curl cream, a styling gel and a curl refreshing mist, each available on Redken’s e-commerce site and at Ulta Beauty. The products range in price from $32-$38.



“Curly hair is becoming more common across consumer demographics,” said Candy Gebhart, Redken’s U.S. gm. “Plus, we know curly hair is more fragile than straight hair and seven times more vulnerable to breakage and dryness.” Because the cuticles are raised, bonds are more fragile and the shape blocks natural lipidic conditioning, she explained.