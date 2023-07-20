Oddity IPO exceeds expectations, showing Wall Street appetite for beauty brands

As the beauty M&A and IPO markets start to pick up again, Il Makiage-owner Oddity is one of the first to test the waters.

Oddity previously filed an F-1 to go public in June but, at the time, it had not listed an offering price per share. Ahead of the IPO on Tuesday, the L Catterton-backed company priced its initial public offering above expectations, at $35 a share, as the public market appetite for new listings rebounds. The initial targeted range was $27-$30. According to a statement, Oddity and its shareholders raised $424 million in the upsized initial public offering via a sale of about 12.1 million shares on Tuesday.