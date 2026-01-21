Nude by Nature enters Walmart with Nicole Richie as global ambassador

MCo Beauty’s parent company is aiming to repeat the brand’s runaway success in the states.

In 2024, Vidacorp acquired the Australian beauty brand Nude by Nature, which is now 15 years old. Vidacorp also owns and operates MCo Beauty, best known for beauty dupes. This week, Nude by Nature launched stateside, at 1,900 Walmart locations, with 94 SKUs across eye, face and lip, each priced under $14. Its hero products include the Hydra Stick Lip & Cheek Colour ($8.97), the Natural Glow Loose Bronzer ($11.97) and the Lip Oil ($9.97).

“MCo Beauty brings access to luxury; Nude by Nature is bringing access to clean beauty,” said Meridith Rojas, who serves as CMO for both brands in North America.

To introduce the brand to U.S. consumers, Rojas said she wanted to reposition “clean” beauty.

“When people think of clean, two things come to mind. Either it’s [something you buy at] a health food store [and it’s] ineffective — like a granola, crunchy brand that’s not going to perform. Or it’s something that’s really expensive,” she said. “We’re going to bust those myths. This [brand] has incredible efficacy; it performs like a prestige-level brand.” At the same time, it’s affordably priced.

The brand is defining “clean” by messaging both its “Ingredients” and its “Out-gredients,” or what it excludes from its products. “We’re saying, ‘Here’s a product that’s literally from the farm to your face, from the Australian Outback,” Rojas said. “These are real ingredients. These are natural ingredients that work, that will give you a beautiful outcome and that you can feel good about [using].”

In step with the stateside launch, the brand tapped Nicole Richie as its global brand ambassador. She also stars in its launch video, which currently lives on Richie’s Instagram account (7.2 million followers) and Nude by Nature’s Instagram (154,000 followers). The spot plays on the concept of detoxing one’s life, with Richie shown cleaning out her freezer and her vanity and throwing away products that don’t pass the test.

“I’m doing a total life cleanse, mind, body and soul, everything, inside and out. A full digital detox, too — no screens, no distractions, just me and my thoughts,” Richie says in the video. She then picks up a Nude by Nature product, stating, “But this: no parabens, no microplastics, no shady stuff. Finally, luxury natural ingredients, and without the celebrity price tag. I asked the universe for clarity, … and she sent nudes.”

“Clean” beauty is not as popular a buzzword as it was just a few years ago, with some brands, like Experiment Beauty, aiming to reclaim chemicals or move away from what many view as the fear-mongering associated with some “clean” beauty marketing.

“You don’t need to be everything to everyone,” said Rojas, regarding this shift.

That said, she believes there is still an audience that wants these products. So, while Richie was tapped for the “fun” side of the brand’s U.S. introduction, longevity influencer Kayla Barnes-Lentz (595,000 Instagram followers) was hired to communicate the “facts.” On her YouTube channel, where she has just under 33,000 subscribers, Barnes-Lentz shared her daily makeup essentials from the brand.

“The interest group that’s growing so fast is this group of people who are very interested in longevity,” Barnes-Lentz said. “Longevity is ultimately about reducing cumulative stress on the body over time, and skin care is part of that equation. I partnered with Nude by Nature because they take a rigorous, ingredient-conscious approach without compromising performance — it’s rare to find a brand that respects both the science and the consumer, and that’s what drew me in.”

Nude by Nature has more content partnerships forthcoming, including with podcaster and influencer Bobbi Althoff and The Lipstick Lesbians.

While Rojas did not comment on projected revenue for Nude by Nature’s U.S. debut, Glossy reported in December that MCo Beauty’s sales had grown 180% from November 2024 to November 2025, citing Circana.