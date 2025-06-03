Inside Glossy Pop Wellness NYC: How GLP-1s are changing beauty and wellness

On Thursday, Glossy convened members of the dermatology community and the medical aesthetics community, plus wellness experts and influencers, for Glossy Pop Wellness NYC. The event was hosted in partnership with Image Skincare and its new product, VOL.U.LIFT, which was developed to help patients on GLP-1s maintain volume in their skin as they lose weight. During the first panel of the evening, Glossy editor-in-chief Jill Manoff moderated a discussion between five experts, each with a unique take on the space. They included an obesity medicine doctor, Dr. Alexadra Sowa; an integrative dermatologist, Dr. Raja Sivamani, MD, MS, AP; “Lipstick on the Rim” co-host and GLP-1 user Emese Gormley; a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst, Dr. Caroline Blackman, MD; and a content creator, Cassandra Lepore, MS, RD. They discussed how weight loss on a GLP-1 can impact everything from skin to mental health, and how one’s GLP-1 results can be optimized. They also weighed in on how brands can adapt to meet the moment.

How rapid weight loss impacts mental health

Dr. Blackman: “People who are taking these drugs need to manage their expectations, to some extent … These drugs are wonderful in many respects, but they’re not magic bullets. Losing weight does not equal losing all your problems. For some people, eating or overeating or having weight issues can actually be [a mask] to deeper problems. You have to be mindful [once that’s gone], especially if there’s compulsive eating, or something along those lines. What is it masking? What are you going to uncover when that noise quiets? You should ensure there’s more room [to find out what was underneath]. A lot of people hide from relationships through their weight. … They use it as an excuse not to be social or not to go out, … and when they lose the weight, it’s not like they’ve developed those skills. [After losing the weight], those are still problems, and they have to learn how to negotiate and navigate relationships, regardless of how big or small they are. Some people’s [identity is wrapped up in their former] weight — they are used to being a certain way. It can really be almost disorienting to just suddenly look quite different and see yourself quite differently.”

Pre-treating side effects

Dr. Sivamani: “There are a lot of [positive] changes that occur [when someone takes a GLP-1], and I’m really excited about them because I [practice] longevity medicine and the ability to bring down fat in your liver is amazing. Insulin resistance gets way better. But there are a few [negative] changes that occur, too. A lot of people will start to see some hair thinning. That’s an early change. And, I just want to point out, when we did our study [with Image Skincare], people were already on these medications, and when you’re trying to build collagen and you’re trying to build volume in a group of patients that is already losing it, that’s like trying to swim upstream. What I’m getting at is that if you can be preventative, start early. Don’t wait for things to show up, because then you’re behind the proverbial eight ball, right? Start doing that skin care that’s going to replenish your skin ahead of time, and stay on it as you [continue the medication]. Think about taking a supplement for hair loss and start changing your diet to be healthier before you start on it, especially if you have the luxury of meeting with a dietitian.”

Destigmatizing GLP-1s

Gormley: “I felt the need to be open. I hate — it’s my pet peeve — when I look at someone and I’m like, ‘Girl, you just lost 50 pounds in six months. And if you’re gonna tell me that you’re doing Bikram and you’re just eating less and not drinking, I know you’re lying. And do you owe it to me to be honest? No, but I really think it’s so dishonest and makes people feel badly about themselves when that is what they’re doing and they’re not seeing results. So, I really think that having open conversation, being honest is important. It’s not shameful, it’s a tool. I was on Synthroid for years, because after I had my second baby, I suffered from thyroid issues. I wasn’t afraid to say I was on Synthroid. So why would I be afraid to say, ‘Hey, I’ve done everything I can. I’m almost 47 years old. I need to be on a medication. I’m not going to make people feel bad who are eating less, working out and can’t lose more than five or 10 pounds, because that was me. I really think that the more honest and open we are about it is so important, because it makes people feel bad [when we’re not]. And I think, as women, we already have enough stuff that makes us feel bad about ourselves. So why would we do that to our friends and our family?”