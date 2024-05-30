How to effectively seed new products to beauty editors, according to longtime editorial director Erica R. Metzger   

What’s the best way to gift beauty and wellness editors with the latest products? How does it differ from influencer seeding? And better yet, what kind of communication and shipments do editors love in 2024, and what’s become passé?
For Glossy’s latest LinkedIn audio chat called The Beauty Debrief, our team sought to answer the tough marketing questions on the minds of PR professionals today. As insiders know, the global pandemic and new hybrid work schedules, as well as changing values around packaging waste, have upended the best practices around seeding and gifting beauty and wellness journalists.
The goal of seeding an editor with new products is to stand out from the crowd to earn potential coverage, but in a sea of packages, it’s easier said than done. For the latest insights into the topic, we welcomed Erica R. Metzger to the chat. Her CV includes Better Homes and Gardens, Refinery29, Shape, Cosmopolitan and Seventeen. She’s also the founder of The Beauty Loop (TBL), a weekly newsletter she started in 2019 to offer beauty editors (for free) and PR pros (for a fee) insider insights into events, news and other happenings in the world of beauty editorial.
Metzger routinely polls her TBL readers — which include more than 600 industry insiders across editorial and PR — to learn the latest business trends, which she shared with Glossy on Wednesday. Metzger and the Glossy team discussed the challenges of branded merch, the importance of eco-friendly packaging and gaining consent from editors for shipments, the editor pet peeves to avoid, and the recent marketing campaigns dynamic enough to break through the noise.
