How to effectively seed new products to beauty editors, according to longtime editorial director Erica R. Metzger   

What’s the best way to gift beauty and wellness editors with the latest products? How does it differ from influencer seeding? And better yet, what kind of communication and shipments do editors love in 2024, and what’s become passé?

For Glossy’s latest LinkedIn audio chat called The Beauty Debrief, our team sought to answer the tough marketing questions on the minds of PR professionals today. As insiders know, the global pandemic and new hybrid work schedules, as well as changing values around packaging waste, have upended the best practices around seeding and gifting beauty and wellness journalists.