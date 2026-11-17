SEO has been an important metric for brands for years, but GEO is fast becoming a stat leaders are obsessing over. So, when should brands prioritize GEO over SEO?

That was one of the questions during a Town Hall discussion at Glossy’s Beauty & Wellness Summit, held November 9-11 in California. During the Town Hall, leaders from a wide variety of beauty and wellness brands shared the challenges and questions they’re facing, and offered suggestions on how to surmount them. The discussion touched on topics like SEO vs. GEO, the importance of TikTok Shop, and the ways brands are acquiring customers today.

Here’s what people were saying about these topics.

SEO vs. GEO

A major point of conversation was generative engine optimization, or GEO, and how brands can improve the way they show up on LLMs like ChatGPT.

One attendee, coming from a telehealth company focused on women’s health, said AI chatbots can be full of misinformation. That’s made it even more critical to improve GEO so correct information surfaces for users.

“When people are going to AI, the things being populated are not accurate,” the attendee said. “We’re partnering with a company called PartnerCentric, and they have a tool called AthenaHQ that you can use to find the incremental lift of how we’re showing up on these platforms. My recommendation would be to find tools like that and focus on measuring your impact. Don’t start trying to change things until you can measure them first.”

One brand leader wondered whether there’s a point where it’s worth prioritizing GEO over SEO, or even dropping a focus on SEO altogether. The leader comes from a skin-care brand that’s a household name in the U.K. but with minimal awareness in the U.S.

In response, another executive compared the relationship between SEO and GEO to the one between older social platforms like Instagram and newer ones like TikTok.

“You can’t necessarily make Instagram content for TikTok, but you can focus on TikTok content and use it for Instagram,” they said. “That is to say that it’s not about skipping over SEO, but it’s instead putting more effort into GEO and letting that affect your SEO.”

The importance of TikTok Shop

There was broad agreement at the Town Hall that TikTok Shop is a critically important channel. Beauty on TikTok Shop is a $2 billion business, making it a central hub for the category.

An executive from one of the first luxury beauty brands to start selling on TikTok Shop said to think of it as a marketing play, as well as a sales driver.

“We didn’t launch on TikTok Shop because we thought it was going to become our No. 1 channel,” they said. “We did it to grow awareness, and we really did it to drive affiliate [sales], and that’s exactly what it did. We found a handful of really amazing creators and partners to work with. There is definitely a customer who is looking for luxury on TikTok, not necessarily on TikTok Shop. And what you find on TikTok is that it will drive other channels, both in awareness and ambition.”

Another leader said one of the most valuable parts of TikTok Shop is the halo effect it has on the rest of the business.

“The moment you grow on TikTok Shop is the moment you grow on your DTC channels,” they said. “You [also] grow on Amazon. You grow at Ulta. We kind of knew that going into it, because everyone was reading the same data and everyone was sharing that same data. But we did see it.”

That same leader said organic virality, which comes from just plugging away at promoting TikTok Shop and not necessarily from spending money on ads on the platform, is what ultimately drove the most success on the channel.

“We were willing to spend on boosting TikTok Shop, but the investment did not generate the revenue we wanted, nor did it generate awareness,” they said. “It was the organic virality from two affiliates that just requested the product and didn’t ask for fees. That’s when it started to work naturally as a funnel.”