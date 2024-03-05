Glossy x Launchmetrics Research: Briogeo leads scalp care buzz on social media

With consumers becoming increasingly aware and demanding of clean, performance-driven hair-care products, scalp care has gained popularity.

The American Academy of Dermatology reported in 2018 that nearly 50 million men and 30 million women in the U.S. suffer from hereditary hair loss, which has led them to seek out and spend more on hair and scalp care products. Other conditions driving the category’s growth include dandruff, dull hair, and dry and itchy scalp. As a result, in the last few years, more products specifically targeting scalp health have hit the market. Hair care and beauty brands have introduced products from serums to shower heads to get in on the scalp care wave.

According to data from Grand View Research, the global hair and scalp care market was valued at $80.81 billion in 2020. The firm predicted the market would expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

For Glossy, Launchmetrics ranked the top five most-talked-about scalp-care products in February, based on media impact value. A proprietary Launchmetrics metric, MIV tracks the impact of influencers, print media, celebrities, official third-party partners and a brand’s own media channels.

Launchmetrics found that Briogeo’s Scalp Revival Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo claimed the No. 1 spot, and Fable & Mane’s HoliRoots Pre-Wash Hair Treatment Oil came in at No. 2. Rounding out the list were Oaui’s multi-use Scalp & Body Exfoliating Scrub, Living Proof’s Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment and Dphue’s Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Scalp Serum.

Briogeo is a dermatologist-backed hair-care line, which was acquired by cosmetics company Wella in 2022 and entered the professional channel last August. Briogeo is now available in 600 Salon Centric locations across the U.S. In step with Briogeo’s salon debut, it tapped popular hair-care influencers including TikTok sister duo Makenzie and Malia Fowler as part of its revamped marketing strategy.

“The beauty sector is increasingly sophisticated and, in return, more competitive than ever,” said Alison Bringé, chief marketing officer at Launchmetrics. “Nowadays, for brands wanting to penetrate the market and establish credibility, particularly in the beauty industry where recommendations and product trust are key, it is important to leverage influential voices in the industry that speak to your consumers and have earned their trust.”

Similar to Briogeo’s strategy, the other brands on the list rely heavily on building trust through influential voices and science-backed efficacy. Since its launch in February 2016, Ouai’s A-list clientele, including Chrissy Teigen and Jenna Dewan Tatum, has helped propel the brand’s growth. And when Fable & Mane launched its first global campaign, in 2023, it tapped prominent public figures of South Asian descent, including creator Janice Joostema and actor Zara Naeem. Last month, Living Proof collaborated with Paris Hilton for its full-funnel campaign, “Your Future Hair Will Thank You.”

“In the end, it’s all about choosing the right voices on the right channels to reach the right audience and ultimately boost brand loyalty,” Brigé said.