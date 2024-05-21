Glossy+ Research’s Influencer Marketing Findings of 2024

In the Glossy+ research presentation on May 14, senior researcher Dania Gutierrez presented findings from Glossy’s 2024 Influencer Index, which explores how popular influencers impact consumers’ purchasing behaviors and the influencer marketing trends to watch for in the year ahead. This year’s index included data from 15 content creators’ Instagram and YouTube profiles. This data was analyzed to determine what types of brand sponsorships performed best in terms of audience engagement and reach.

Alix Earle (@alix_earle on Instagram, 3.6 million followers) was the top-ranking influencer for Instagram, and Meredith Duxbury (@meredithduxbury on YouTube, 1.35 million subscribers) ranked highest on YouTube. Both influencers received the most natural engagement from their audiences on both sponsored and non-sponsored content posted. Thanks to Earle’s fun and trendy GRWM/Storytime videos and Duxbury’s dramatic makeup application techniques, both influencers have been able to break through a noisy algorithm with their content and integrate brand partners without their posts feeling like forced ads.